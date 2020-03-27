Do not compromise on quarantine procedures: Naidu

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to the State and Central governments to enforce quarantine procedures and lockdown without any compromise considering the looming threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Naidu called upon the people to cooperate with the officials, civic staff and frontline warriors. “This is essential as much harm has already been done due to lack of tough measures to quarantine foreign returnees and affected persons in the initial days of the virus attack,” he said.

“As of now, only the spread of virus is controlled and the focus of the governments should be to come up with new ideas for handling the situation after the end of lockdown on April 14,” he added.

“There is a need to enhance the testing capabilities in the State and elsewhere in the country as it plays a crucial role in understanding the extent of threat. South Korea has the capacity to complete one test in just seven minutes. Complete data should be made ready on the number of foreign returnees, their coverage under testing and precautionary measures being taken,” Mr. Naidu said.

“More importantly, doctors, health workers and all frontline warriors should be given masks, gloves, sanitisers and all required equipment,” he added.

Stating that unlike a natural calamity such as an earthquake, this pandemic shut down human activity, Mr. Naidu said, and added that the opposition parties too were unable to venture out and take part in the confidence building activities.