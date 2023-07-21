ADVERTISEMENT

Do not allot police duties to mahila police of grama, ward sachivalayams: Andhra Pradesh DGP

July 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday directed officers not to allot any kind of police duties to the mahila police working in grama and ward sachivalayams across the State.

In a statement, the DGP instructed Police Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to follow the order strictly. He asked the officers to utilise the services of mahila police to understand the problems of women and children at the ground level and for maintaining good coordination with villagers.

Mahila police should not be asked to come to police stations, sit in reception counters and allotted bandobust and law-and-order duties, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, adding that action would be taken against those who violate the orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US