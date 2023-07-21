Do not allot police duties to mahila police of grama, ward sachivalayams: Andhra Pradesh DGP

July 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday directed officers not to allot any kind of police duties to the mahila police working in grama and ward sachivalayams across the State.

In a statement, the DGP instructed Police Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police (IGs), Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to follow the order strictly. He asked the officers to utilise the services of mahila police to understand the problems of women and children at the ground level and for maintaining good coordination with villagers.

Mahila police should not be asked to come to police stations, sit in reception counters and allotted bandobust and law-and-order duties, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, adding that action would be taken against those who violate the orders.