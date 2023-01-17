ADVERTISEMENT

Do not accord approval for fixing of smart meters, CPI(M) urges Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission

January 17, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The scheme is of no use to the common man and is meant to benefit corporate firms, alleges Ch. Babu Rao

G V R Subba Rao
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has urged the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) not to give its approval for fixing the prepaid electricity meters in the State. The CPI(M) wrote a letter to the APERC in this regard on Tuesday. APERC is scheduled to conduct an online open hearing on the Discoms’ revenue reports on January 19 to 21.

CPI(M) State committee member Ch. Babu Rao, in a statement, said that the proposal to fix prepaid meters to residential, commercial and business establishments by 2025 would entail a huge burden on 1.89 crore consumers across the State. The government announced that it would collect the expenses involved in fixing the smart meters from the consumers. The burden would be more than ₹13,252 crores on the consumers, Mr. Babu Rao said.

The Discoms announced that the smart meters were being fixed in accordance with the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) announced by the Central government. It was announced that a subsidy of ₹5,480 crore was expected under the scheme.

However, the scheme is of no use for consumers and is being introduced to benefit corporate companies, Mr. Babu Rao alleged, adding that the State government is blindly following the Central government’s directives and causing immense hardships to the public.

The APERC was requested not give its approval for the same, he added.

