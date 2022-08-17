Do justice for Hazira Begum’s family and arrest accused: MHPS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi (MHPS) staged a sit-in protest here on Wednesday demanding that the State government take necessary steps and ensure action against the culprits, who allegedly murdered Hazira Begum in Kurnool district two years ago.

The MHPS recalled that Hazira Begum was raped and murdered at Yerrabadu of Gonegandla mandal in the Kurnool district. The Congress, TDP, CPI, CPI(M), and women organisations including AP Mahila Samakhya, AIDWA and others extended their support to the protest.

On the occasion, MHPS State president Farooq Shubli lamented that Hazira Begum’s family did not get justice even after two years. “The State government is shielding the offenders and not taking any action,” he alleged, adding, that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond immediately.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna sought to know why the State government did not arrest the accused till date. The accused were moving freely in society. It would send the wrong message that anyone can go scot-free even after committing a heinous crime., he said.

TDP politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the police were not arresting the accused as they were supporters of the YSR Congress Party. The police were side tracking the case and forcing Hazira’s mother Begum Biya to keep silent, he alleged. But, she did not buckle under the pressure. DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy owed an explanation why the accused were not arrested, he said.

CPI(M) central committee member M.A. Gafoor demanded the immediate arrest of the accused persons and justice for her family. If the State government failed in this regard, all parties would organise agitations throughout the State, he said.

A.P. Mahila Samakhya State general secretary P. Durga Bhavani, AIDWA A.P. general secretary D. Rama Devi, Congress party leader Sunkara Padma Shri and others spoke.