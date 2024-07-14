ADVERTISEMENT

DMHO visits PHC, calls for vigilance against seasonal diseases in Annamayya district

Published - July 14, 2024 06:45 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

He highlights the elevated risk of diseases in rural areas, especially due to the stagnation of water in the monsoons

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Kondaiah on Sunday visited the primary health centre (PHC) at Chitvel mandal headquarters of Annamayya district.

During the inspection, Dr. Kondaiah urged the medical and paramedical staff to stay vigilant in light of the potential outbreak of seasonal diseases. He emphasised the need to address health issues affecting children under five years and the measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea among them. He urged parents to bring their children to the PHCs at the first sign of illness.

He highlighted the elevated risk of diseases in rural areas, especially due to the stagnation of water in the monsoons, while advising the field staff to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding. He also pointed out the significance of maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr. Kondaiah was accompanied by medical officers Abdul Vakil Ansari, Vijaya Kumari, Ismail Basha, and paramedical staff from the Rajampeta division.

