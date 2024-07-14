GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMHO visits PHC, calls for vigilance against seasonal diseases in Annamayya district

He highlights the elevated risk of diseases in rural areas, especially due to the stagnation of water in the monsoons

Published - July 14, 2024 06:45 pm IST - RAJAMPETA

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Kondaiah on Sunday visited the primary health centre (PHC) at Chitvel mandal headquarters of Annamayya district.

During the inspection, Dr. Kondaiah urged the medical and paramedical staff to stay vigilant in light of the potential outbreak of seasonal diseases. He emphasised the need to address health issues affecting children under five years and the measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea among them. He urged parents to bring their children to the PHCs at the first sign of illness.

He highlighted the elevated risk of diseases in rural areas, especially due to the stagnation of water in the monsoons, while advising the field staff to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding. He also pointed out the significance of maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr. Kondaiah was accompanied by medical officers Abdul Vakil Ansari, Vijaya Kumari, Ismail Basha, and paramedical staff from the Rajampeta division.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / health / Monsoon / disease prevention

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.