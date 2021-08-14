DMHO urges people to donate organs

‘It will help save many precious lives’

Vizianagaram District Medical Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari on Friday urged people to come forward and pledge their organs, which would help give a lease of life to many people.

Dr. Ramana Kumari was the chief guest at an awareness programme held to mark World Organ Donation Day at Tirumala Hospitals. “There are many myths and unfounded fears surrounding organ donation in the country, which need to be dispelled in order to encourage more people to donate their organs,” Dr. Ramana Kumari said.

Tirumala Hospitals MD K. Tirumala Prasad said that awareness regarding the positive impact of donation of organs such as kidneys, liver, heart and lungs was slowly on the rise in rural and semi-urban areas.

He said that special awareness programmes would be conducted in colleges so that youth would be able to spread the message quickly. Andhra Pradesh Nursing Homes Association president J.C. Naidu gave away prizes to the winners of an essay competition organised on the benefits of organ donation. Hospital medical administrator B. Sudhakar and general manager S. Venkatesh and Gandhi Blood Donors’ Association president Abdul Ravoof attended the programme.