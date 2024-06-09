ADVERTISEMENT

DMHO emphasises vaccination for all pregnant women and infants in Kurnool

Published - June 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

He inspects the vaccination drives at the Sriramnagar and Joharapuram-2 Urban Health Centres

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Y. Praveen emphasised ensuring that all pregnant women and infants receive vaccinations as per the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an inspection of the vaccination drives at the Sriramnagar and Joharapuram-2 Urban Health Centres here on Sunday, Mr. Praveen stressed equal access to vaccinations for children and pregnant women, particularly highlighting the completion of MR-2 vaccinations.

Additionally, the DMHO instructed the paramedical staff to record the details of pregnant women in the A.P. Health App and to ensure their admission to the government hospital three days before the expected delivery date to facilitate a safe and smooth delivery process.

The UPHC-Sriramnagar Medical Officer Divya along with health and Asha workers participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US