GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

DMHO emphasises vaccination for all pregnant women and infants in Kurnool

He inspects the vaccination drives at the Sriramnagar and Joharapuram-2 Urban Health Centres

Published - June 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Y. Praveen emphasised ensuring that all pregnant women and infants receive vaccinations as per the schedule.

During an inspection of the vaccination drives at the Sriramnagar and Joharapuram-2 Urban Health Centres here on Sunday, Mr. Praveen stressed equal access to vaccinations for children and pregnant women, particularly highlighting the completion of MR-2 vaccinations.

Additionally, the DMHO instructed the paramedical staff to record the details of pregnant women in the A.P. Health App and to ensure their admission to the government hospital three days before the expected delivery date to facilitate a safe and smooth delivery process.

The UPHC-Sriramnagar Medical Officer Divya along with health and Asha workers participated in the programme.

Related Topics

health / Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh / vaccines

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.