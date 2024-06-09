DMHO emphasises vaccination for all pregnant women and infants in Kurnool

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Y. Praveen emphasised ensuring that all pregnant women and infants receive vaccinations as per the schedule.

During an inspection of the vaccination drives at the Sriramnagar and Joharapuram-2 Urban Health Centres here on Sunday, Mr. Praveen stressed equal access to vaccinations for children and pregnant women, particularly highlighting the completion of MR-2 vaccinations.

Additionally, the DMHO instructed the paramedical staff to record the details of pregnant women in the A.P. Health App and to ensure their admission to the government hospital three days before the expected delivery date to facilitate a safe and smooth delivery process.

The UPHC-Sriramnagar Medical Officer Divya along with health and Asha workers participated in the programme.