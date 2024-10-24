DLSA Secretary visits KMC following allegations of ragging

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary B. Leela Venkat Seshadri on Thursday asked the students of Kurnool Medical College (KMC) to report any incidence of ragging to the authority concerned for taking appropriate action.

Mr. Venkat Seshadri visited the KMC amid reports of some seniors subjecting juniors to ragging. The college authorities, however, informed that they have not received any complaint from either the students or their parents on the isssue. The DLSA secretary went to the classrooms and interacted with the students.

On the occasion, Mr. Venkat Seshadri spoke with the third year students and warned that stringent action would be initiated, if anyone involves in ragging. He said that ragging attracts punishment of imprisonment or fine and in some cases both.

KMC Principal K. Chitti Narsamma, police officials and anti-ragging committee members were also present.