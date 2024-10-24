GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DLSA Secretary visits KMC following allegations of ragging

Published - October 24, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary B. Leela Venkat Seshadri on Thursday asked the students of Kurnool Medical College (KMC) to report any incidence of ragging to the authority concerned for taking appropriate action.

Mr. Venkat Seshadri visited the KMC amid reports of some seniors subjecting juniors to ragging. The college authorities, however, informed that they have not received any complaint from either the students or their parents on the isssue. The DLSA secretary went to the classrooms and interacted with the students.

On the occasion, Mr. Venkat Seshadri spoke with the third year students and warned that stringent action would be initiated, if anyone involves in ragging. He said that ragging attracts punishment of imprisonment or fine and in some cases both.

KMC Principal K. Chitti Narsamma, police officials and anti-ragging committee members were also present.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.