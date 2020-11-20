DLS comes out with yet another innovation

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 November 2020 01:03 IST

Diesel Loco Shed (DLS), Visakhapatnam, has come out with yet another innovation for contact-less operation of hand wash, thermal scanning and hand sanitiser dispensing to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

DLS, Visakhapatnam, has fabricated these dispensers based on sensor operation with in-house expertise to avoid physical contact among the users.

DLS has already developed a ‘Med-robot’ to assist hospital staff to serve COVID patients, a sensor-based sanitising tunnel, Ultra Violet-radiation based disinfection sanitisers for currency notes, paper sanitisers and tool sanitisers and room sanitisers among other things.

The auto-handwash booth is made up of a 12-Volt DC solenoid, valve, ultrasonic sensor with control unit and Switching Mode Power Supply (SMPS) unit for getting regulated 12 V DC supply.

The unit is kept at the DRM Office at Dondaparthy for use of the staff and visitors.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel) Santosh Kumar Patro commended the staff of DLS for their innovation.