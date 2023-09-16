HamberMenu
D.L. Ravindra Reddy flays Jagan for playing politics of vengeance

September 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Veteran Congress leader D.L. Ravindra Reddy on Saturday said that it was heinous on the part of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to unleash vengeance against Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu by foisting “false cases” against him.

Speaking to the media at Mydukuru, Mr. Ravindra Reddy faulted the CID’s 28-page remand report, saying that nowhere it could establish the involvement of Mr. Naidu in the scam.

“Being a senior politician and with a track record of serving as the Chief Minister for 14 years, Mr. Naidu is not the sort of leader who would escape from the country. Why hasn’t the CID produced Mr. Naidu in Nandyal court instead of ACB court in Vijayawada ?” Mr. Reddy pointed out.

The former Minister said that the people of the State were now realising that they had made a blunder by making Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister. “I should hit myself with a chappal for casting vote for Mr. Jagan,” Mr. Ravindra Reddy added.

