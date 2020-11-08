Divya Tejaswini case: police to reconstruct scene

Investigators to record statements of victim’s friends

The Disha Mahila Police probing the death of V. Divya Tejaswini (22) are planning to visit Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, where she was pursuing an engineering course.

The victim was found dead with stab injuries at her residence in Christurajupuram in Vijayawada on October 15. A youth, B. Nagendra Babu, was also found in the room with bleeding injuries.

Nagendra Babu, who was admitted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) said that he had married Divya Tejaswini and that they had decided to commit suicide due to some problems. The couple had inflicted self injuries causing her death, the suspect told the police.

The Disha Mahila Police, who arrested Nagendra Babu after his discharge from the hospital on November 6, are planning to visit the victim’s house along with the suspect and reconstruct the scene. They reportedly prepared a questionnaire.

Call data

The Machavaram and the Disha Mahila Police gathered details on how long Nagendra Babu had friendship with Divya Tejaswini, how many times the suspect visited Bhimavaram and whether they met in Vijayawada before the incident, reasons for the death of the girl and if any other person had a role in the murder.

According to the forensic report, the injuries which caused the death of the victim were reportedly not self-inflicted. Police collected the call data records of the suspect and the victim.

“We have already visited Bhimavaram and recorded the statements of some persons. We will visit the place again to record the statements of her friends, which are vital in the case,” said an investigation officer.

“Nagendra Babu said he had married Divya Tejaswini in a temple, but the marriage was not registered and there was no witness for the wedding. We are investigating the case in all angles. Police will file a petition in the court seeking custody of the suspect,” the officer added.