Divya Darshan token counter on Alipiri footpath moved to Tirupati

April 17, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has shifted the Divya Darshan (DD) token counter from halfway up the Alipiri footpath to the Bhu Devi complex in Tirupati.

The TTD recently re-introduced the Divya Darshan (DD) token system on both its footpaths for devotees trekking uphill to the shrine.

According to the latest guidelines, devotees reaching Tirumala along the Alipiri route should get their tokens scanned at the 2,083 rd step on the footpath failing which they will not be permitted to join the Divya Darshan queues. They should not use other means of transportations to reach the temple town.

However, no changes have been effected in the issuance of DD tokens on the Srivari mettu footpath — the shortest route from Srinivasa Mangapuram where it will be made available as usual at the 1240 th step.

Meanwhile, those reaching the shrine by road can avail the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens at the TTD’s Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Govindaraja Swamy choultries in Tirupati.

