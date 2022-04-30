Divya Darshan at Tirumala will resume after peak summer: TTD Chairman

Srivari Mettu trekking route to be reopened for public from May 5

The TTD has resolved to resume the Divya Darshan facility at the Lord Venkateswara temple here once the peak summer ends.

A decision to this effect was taken at the bimonthly meeting of the TTD board of trustees chaired by its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy here on Saturday.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Mr. Reddy said that the Divya Darshan tokens would be made available in the same manner that was done during the pre-COVID-19 days.

Modalities were also being worked out for the resumption of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) token system at the earliest. It was temporarily suspended last month following a sudden surge in the pilgrim rush.

The Srivari Mettu trekking route which was badly battered during the year-end rains would be reopened for the public from May 5.

The privileges extended to the donors contributing between ₹1 lakh and ₹1 crore would also be made applicable to those donating in kind, he said.

Allocations

Other important resolutions include allocation of ₹100 crore to Tirupati Smart City Corporation towards the second phase works of Srinivasa Sethu (flyover) scheduled to be completed by March 2023, to take up renovation and repair works to the staff quarters at a cost of ₹19 crore, inviting tenders for the making of two golden thrones for use at the Tirumala temple at a cost of ₹3.61 crore and laying of RCC roads and construction of crash barriers along the ghat roads at a cost of ₹15 crore.

It was also decided to allocate 2.86 acres for the parking of electric buses at Balajinagar in Tirumala and according approval for setting up of a bio-gas plant in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation.

The board also resolved to solve the long pending rehabilitation issues related to local inhabitants who had surrendered their properties to the TTD for the implementation of the master plan at Tirumala on merit basis.

The board hailed the Maharashtra government’s gesture of donating 10 acres worth ₹500 crore for the construction of a temple. It also resolved to accept ₹58 lakh worth of land at Puducherry donated by R. Karnavati of Chennai.