ADVERTISEMENT

‘Divisive forces’ bent on destabilising country, says Laxman

Published - August 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

BJP MP urges Naidu to ensure utilisation of TTD funds for dharmic activities

The Hindu Bureau

K. Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

K. Laxman, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha and Member of Parliament, cautioned the people of the country against falling prey to the ‘sinister designs of divisive forces’ seeking to destabilise the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media here on Friday, August 16, he emphasised the need for unity among the people to thwart the evil plans of these forces, which, he said, were hell bent on dividing the people along caste, regional, religious, and linguistic lines to serve their selfish ends.

Expressing his condolences to the families that had lost their beloved ones in the natural calamities in Wayanad, Uttarakhand and Shimla, he felt human errors caused them, and stressed the need for the protection of Mother Nature besides creating more awareness among the public on conservation.

Addressing local concerns, he urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the mistakes committed by the previous government did not recur and protect the sanctity of the temple town besides utilising the temple proceeds for the construction of other temples and dharmic activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US