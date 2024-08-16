‘Divisive forces’ bent on destabilising country, says Laxman

K. Laxman, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha and Member of Parliament, cautioned the people of the country against falling prey to the ‘sinister designs of divisive forces’ seeking to destabilise the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media here on Friday, August 16, he emphasised the need for unity among the people to thwart the evil plans of these forces, which, he said, were hell bent on dividing the people along caste, regional, religious, and linguistic lines to serve their selfish ends.

Expressing his condolences to the families that had lost their beloved ones in the natural calamities in Wayanad, Uttarakhand and Shimla, he felt human errors caused them, and stressed the need for the protection of Mother Nature besides creating more awareness among the public on conservation.

Addressing local concerns, he urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the mistakes committed by the previous government did not recur and protect the sanctity of the temple town besides utilising the temple proceeds for the construction of other temples and dharmic activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.