GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Divisive forces’ bent on destabilising country, says Laxman

BJP MP urges Naidu to ensure utilisation of TTD funds for dharmic activities

Published - August 16, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
K. Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president.

K. Laxman, MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

K. Laxman, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha and Member of Parliament, cautioned the people of the country against falling prey to the ‘sinister designs of divisive forces’ seeking to destabilise the nation.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, August 16, he emphasised the need for unity among the people to thwart the evil plans of these forces, which, he said, were hell bent on dividing the people along caste, regional, religious, and linguistic lines to serve their selfish ends.

Expressing his condolences to the families that had lost their beloved ones in the natural calamities in Wayanad, Uttarakhand and Shimla, he felt human errors caused them, and stressed the need for the protection of Mother Nature besides creating more awareness among the public on conservation.

Addressing local concerns, he urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the mistakes committed by the previous government did not recur and protect the sanctity of the temple town besides utilising the temple proceeds for the construction of other temples and dharmic activities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / politics (general) / hinduism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.