Andhra Pradesh

Divi’s Labs donates 100 oxygen concentrators

Divi’s Laboratories on Wednesday donated 100 oxygen concentrators worth ₹85 lakh in response to a call given by the district authorities for donations from the industries and Public Sector Units to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy here, Divi’s Laboratories (Ontimaamidi-East Godavari) Administration Head R. Sudhakar handed over the oxygen concentrators and pledged further support to the district authorities.

Mr. Muralidhar said that the oxygen concentrators would be sent to the COVID Care Centres at Bodasakkurru, Rajamahendravaram Rural, and JNTU-Kakinada, where COVID-19 patients are being accommodated before being shifted to hospital for emergency treatment.

