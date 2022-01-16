Divine blessings sought to overcome Omicron threat

The Srimukhalingeswara Swamy temple authorities offered special prayers, including Mahanyasa Purvaka Maha Lingarchana, seeking the divine blessings of Lord Siva to overcome the threat of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The temple chief priest Nayudigari Rajasekhar and other priests performed special pujas, including Gopuja, in the presence of hundreds of devotees who had come to the temple on the occasion of Makara Sankranti and Kanuma.

Mr. Rajasekhar said that devotees from nearby Odisha towns and other parts of A.P. worshipped the God from the early hours of Sunday.