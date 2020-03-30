Andhra Pradesh

Divert welfare scheme funds if needed: PCC chief

‘Provide safety gear to doctors’

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath urged the State and Central governments to do everything in their means to prevent check the COVID-19 from spreading.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr. Sailajanath said the governments should divert funds allocated for the welfare schemes to the health sector, if necessary.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has already reached the third stage in India and once it enters to the fourth stage, there is no way of controlling it. The government has a formidable task ahead of it,” he said.

The PCC president said effort should be made to feed all who were facing problems because of the lockdown. Safety gear should be provided to the doctors and the paramedics who were on the forefront in the war against the virus, he said.

Transport should be provided to farmers to move their perishable produce to the market.

Mr Sailajanath said that the government should rescue the students, migrant labourers and etc. stranded at different places.

He said the government should provide protective equipment to the police and journalists who were risking their life.

