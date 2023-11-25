Diversion of TTD funds: BJP to make a political declaration

November 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

BJP is set to make a ‘political declaration’ on the raging issue of diversion of funds from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for purposes other than mandated in the TTD Act, State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy said on Saturday.

The decision came after the TTD called for four tenders worth ₹70 crore towards meeting the sanitation needs of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). The issue was discussed during the recent party convention at Ongole

While insisting that the BJP is not against the development of Tirupati, he said it should not be from the TTD’s funds. “Pro YSRCP social activists are creating furore that the BJP is against development, but are they prepared to accept diversion of TTD funds?” he said. Considering the proposals towards purchase of machinery, the BJP leader expressed concern that the burden on TTD could touch ₹100 crore.

BJP state Secretary S. Muni Subramanyam, legal cell convenor K. Ajay Kumar and district Secretary V. Varaprasad took part.