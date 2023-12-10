ADVERTISEMENT

‘Diversion’ of Kakinada SEZ lands for real estate will be probed if TDP wins, says Lokesh

December 10, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TUNI 

The Special Economic Zone has the potential to provide nearly six lakh jobs, says the TDP national general secretary during his Yuva Galam padayatra

T Appala Naidu
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh inspecting the paddy crop damaged due to cyclone Michaung, during his Yuva Galam padayatra in Tuni Assembly constituency in Kakinada district on Sunday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on December 10 (Sunday) said that an inquiry would be ordered into the alleged diversion of land for real estate in the Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) if the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine was voted to power in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Lokesh was interacting with the families who had parted with their land for the KSEZ during a meeting here as part of the Yuva Galam padayatra in Tuni Assembly segment in Kakinada district.

When they alleged that the YSRCP leaders diverted the KSEZ land for real estate, Mr. Lokesh promised to order a probe into it if voted to power.

Stating that the KSEZ had the potential to provide nearly six lakh jobs had the actual plan been implemented, Mr. Lokesh said, “The less-polluting industries should be encouraged to set up units in the KSEZ. However, robust technologies should be adopted to treat the pollution to minimise the impact on the Kakinada coast.”

Mr. Lokesh also promised to drop the cases registered against those who protested against the KSEZ.

Later, he inspected the paddy fields that were inundated due to rains under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

