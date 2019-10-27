Divers felicitated for retrieving sunken boat in Godavari

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Saturday felicitated eight fishermen who were part of the diving teams led by Dharmadi Satyam that retrieved the sunken boat from the Godavari at Kachhaluru in East Godavari.

The Minister praised the great, humanitarian effort of the divers who retrieved the boat and provided great relief to the relatives of those who died in the tragedy.

He also thanked all the 707, including Navy personnel and divers, police and revenue staff and other divers who participated in the operation.

A total of 14 fishermen from the city who had earlier participated in the boat salvage operations at Balimela after Maoists attacked a police party in 2008, went to East Godavari.