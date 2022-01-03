Districts gear up to vaccinate children from today

VIJAYAWADA

03 January 2022 01:25 IST

Eligible beneficiaries asked to visit ward/village secretariats

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced COVID vaccination for children aged 15-18 last week, the medical and health administration in Krishna district is all set to commence the three-day COVID vaccination drive for 2.10 lakh children from Monday.

The eligible beneficiaries were asked to visit the nearest ward and village secretariats or public health centres for the first dose.

Krishna Joint Collector L. Siva Shankar said that the district administration planned to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age group between January 3 and 5 in a special drive and over 2.02 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the district.

He asked parents, teachers and school managements to encourage the beneficiaries to get vaccinated and accompany them to the vaccine centres.

In Chittoor, specially-designed posters were released on Sunday to create awareness on COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination. They would be displayed at all government and private schools, bus stations, railway stations, and government hospitals.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) U. Sree Hari told The Hindu that no Omicron case has been reported so far in Chittoor, and the two persons who tested positive for Omicron in December have recovered now.

“Our immediate target is to vaccinate children during the three-day drive. The entire medical and health department staff has been asked to accomplish the task in three days, though the campaign would continue,” the official said.

Airport under surveillance

The DM&HO said that the Tirupati airport was kept under constant surveillance, given the growing cases of Omicron elsewhere in the country.

“We have been conducting about 6,000 tests every day, and if need be, the number would be increased as per requirement. All the paramedical staff on field duties are instructed to identify the unvaccinated persons as part of the target,” Dr. Sree Hari said.

The official said the drive to slap fines on those not complying with the face-mask rule would be intensified. He appealed to the organisers of the Kabaddi national tournament at Tirupati to strictly implement the COVID-appropriate behaviour among the participants and spectators because of the Omicron threat.

1.78 lakh children eligible for vaccine in W.G.

Collector Kartikeya Misra 1.78 lakh teenagers in West Godavari have been identified and a target has been set to administer Covaxin to more than 60,000 students in 211 junior colleges in the district on the first day.

Students can enrol their names on the Cowin app or can visit the vaccination centres directly to take the jab. Medical camps will be set up in the colleges and in Secretariats on the next day.

The staff will make door-to-door visits to give vaccination to the teenagers from Wednesday, Mr. Kartikeya Misra said.

Kurnool, Anantapur

While the State government estimates there are 2.39 lakh children in this age bracket in Kurnool district, there are 2.10 lakh of them in Anantapur district.

All the Village and Ward Secretariats and Primary Health Centres will be the focal points for vaccination.

“The process of administering the vaccine will remain the same and the 30-minute mandatory waiting period post-vaccination at the centre will be followed,” said Kurnool District and Medical Health Officer B. Rama Giddaih.

The department personnel were contacting all colleges, schools, and hostels to find out the right time and place for the students to take the jab, said Dr. Giddaiah.

In Anantapur district, the process to vaccinate 2.10 lakh children in the target group will begin without any fanfare, said Anantapur DMHO Y. Kameswara Prasad.

“We are open to administering the vaccine at any place the parents or teachers find appropriate. Our ANMs will be ready with the vials at the village/ward secretariats,” he explained.