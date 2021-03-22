District’s Disha police force gets more teeth

ONGOLE

22 March 2021

Available for help round the clock, says SP

A fleet of vehicles was handed over to the Disha police force in the district to ensure better safety for women.

Handing over the vehicles to the personnel, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the step taken by the State government would go a long way towards improving the efficiency of the police force and ensure visible policing so that women feel more secure.

Later, women police took out an impressive rally from the APSRTC bus station across the city to instill confidence among women and send a message that they are available for help round the clock.

“The women police staff chairing the help desks set up across the district would rush to the spot on receipt of distress calls and curb incidents of crime in no time. The vehicles will be used to keep a close watch from time to time and nab eve-teasing gangs and protect college students,” Mr. Kaushal said.

He said that a special Disha Mahila police station has been set up in Prakasam district to curb crimes against women and the Disha investigation team has specially sanctioned an investigation vehicle to reach the spot soon along with the latest investigation tools.

“We are already educating the public, women and students across the district about the salient features of the Disha Bill,” he said.

Women in trouble should call 100 or emergency numbers 112 or 181. They can also use the Disha SOS App to get in touch with the police who will reach them in no time, he added.