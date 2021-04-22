Andhra Pradesh

District’s COVID tally crosses 70,000-mark

The district reported 810 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — the highest single-day tally in the last seven months.

The overall caseload now stands at 70,497, according to a health bulletin released by the health department.

As many as 8,199 cases were reported in the district in April alone.

The death toll also rose to 574 as two more persons succumbed to the virus. This takes the total number of deaths reported in April to 28.

The active caseload stands at 5,033. The last 1,000 active cases were reported in just three days. On March 1, there were only 24 active cases in the district. With the recovery of 369 persons, the total number of recoveries has increased to 64,890.

