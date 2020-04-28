District-wise Sand Officers appointed to implement New Sand Policy effectively: Minister

Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said the State government has decided to appoint a Deputy Director (DD)/Assistant Director (AD) as District Sand Officer (DSO) in all the districts for effective implementation of the New Sand Policy. Hitherto, these services were rendered by ‘out sourcing’ staff.
The minister said the ADs/DDs were appointed as the DSOs to ensure transparency in the sand supply. With this, accountability would also go up. “Also, better services can be provided to the people in coordination with the APMDC and the Mining Department,” he said, adding plans were being chalked out to see that there were no irregularities in the supply of sand.
