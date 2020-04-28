Andhra Pradesh

District-wise Sand Officers appointed to implement New Sand Policy effectively: Minister

﻿Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday said the State government has decided to appoint a Deputy Director (DD)/Assistant Director (AD) as District Sand Officer (DSO) in all the districts for effective implementation of the New Sand Policy. Hitherto, these services were rendered by ‘out sourcing’ staff.

The minister said the ADs/DDs were appointed as the DSOs to ensure transparency in the sand supply. With this, accountability would also go up. “Also, better services can be provided to the people in coordination with the APMDC and the Mining Department,” he said, adding plans were being chalked out to see that there were no irregularities in the supply of sand.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 11:49:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/district-wise-sand-officers-appointed/article31451194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY