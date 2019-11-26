Andhra Pradesh

District sports meet for differently-abled inaugurated in Vijayawada

Differently-abled children participating in a running race at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Differently-abled children participating in a running race at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Govt. is taking all steps for their well-being, says Collector

As the referee blew the whistle, differently-abled kids, with excitement in their faces and seriousness in their stance, ran the 100m track at the sports meet conducted here on Tuesday.

Sports can help boost the self-confidence and mental health of persons with disabilities, said Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, at the inauguration of the district sports, meet organised for the differently-abled in the city.

Sporting events such as sprinting, shot put, volleyball, javelin throw, tricycle rally and other games were organised for persons with disabilities.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the State government had taken up several initiatives for the betterment and progress of the differently-abled in all spaces of life, adding that the government would provide houses to them as well.

He said that all the winners of the sports meet would be given prizes on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on December 3, which he said, would be celebrated on a big scale across the State.

