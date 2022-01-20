District sees 1,827 new cases - highest in eight months

Tribal outfits demand closure of tourist spots to contain virus spread

Visakhapatnam district continues to witness a rapid surge in daily infections. After recording 1,263 new infections on Tuesday, the district reported 1,827 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, as per the State COVID-19 Bulletin. This is the highest single-day tally recorded so far during the third wave and the highest in eight months.

Since January 15, the single-day tally has been regularly crossing the 1,000-mark. Around 6,200 new infections were reported since January 15. Vizag topped the single-day tally followed by Chittoor (1,822) among other districts.

According to the bulletin, the death toll rose to 1,117 as three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Five persons have succumbed to the virus in the past two days. The number of active cases also increased to 9,137.

Meanwhile, in view of the steep rise in COVID-19 cases across the district, tribals and Adivasi organisations are demanding closure of tourist places in the Agency areas ofthe district whichare witnessing aheavy rush fo visitors.

Tourist places in Araku, Dumbriguda, Paderu, Chintapalle, and Ananthagiri are some of the mandals receiving tourists not just from Andhra Pradesh, but also from surrounding States like Odisha and West Bengal, since October. Several tourist attractions like Borra Caves, Chaparai, Katika waterfalls, Kothapalle waterfalls, Lambasingi, and Vanjangi hills are being flocked by thousands of touristson theweekends.

Though the number of COVID-19 cases arelower in the Agency as compared to the urban limits, the tribals are demanding restrictions on the entry of tourists as a precautionary measure.

“We have been receiving a huge number of tourists from other States as well. COVID-19 cases have started trickling in from some parts of the Agency mandals. The fact is that COVID-19 protocolsare hardly being followed at the tourist spots. Like the first and second waves, tourist spots should be closed till the cases decline,” demanded G. Appalanarasayya of Andhra Pradesh Girijana Sangham (APGS).

D. Naresh, a resident of Paderu, said that the road leading to Vanjangi is reporting long traffic jams every Sunday, as thousands of tourists are flocking the regionwith COVID-19 protocolsbeing thrown to the wind. There should be some restrictions at the tourist spot as thevirus is spreading rapidly, he said.

Several tribals are demanding closure of some renowned tourist places including Vanjangi or even implementing weekend curfews in the Agency mandals to contain the virus. During the earlier two waves, tribal organisations began the initiative of forming road blocks to stop the flow of tourists.

According to Additional District Medicaland Health Officer, Paderu, Dr. Leela Prasad, around 200 tests are being conducted in the Agency on a daily basis, and the number of tests would be gradually increased, he said, adding that on an average, 10 to 12 cases are being reported on a day. He said that Paderu, Hukumpeta, Pinakota and a few other PHCs are reporting COVID-19 cases. The highest daily tally we saw till date was 15, he said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts are being tested without fail.