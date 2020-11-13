District reports 74 new COVID-19 cases

The district has reported 74 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 57,575.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district administration confirmed. The death toll stands at 490.

Meanwhile, as many as 79 persons affected by COVID-19 have recovered in the same period.

With the new cases and discharges, the number of active cases have declined to 1,513 while the recoveries have increased to 55,572.

Among the 319 clusters in the district, six are very active, 19 are active and 294 are dormant. The district administration has denotified 627 clusters.