District reorganisation committee meeting held

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has asked the officials of all the departments to be prepared with all the information as required by the State Committee for Reorganisation of districts.
The district administration conducted the district committee meeting to discuss the reorganisation of the district for the first time after the State government proposed the plan.
Mr. Imtiaz said that the State had formed for sub-committees and the district committee should extend all cooperation to them.
Mr. Imtiaz is the president of the committee while Joint Collector (Rythu Barosa, Revenue) K. Madhavi Latha is appointed convener and district Superintendent of Police, Education Officer, Health and Medical Officer, ZP CEO, Planning Officer and Treasury Deputy Director are the members of the committee.
The district committee was asked to prepare all data and information regarding district borders, staff, assets, basic amenities and other aspects.
