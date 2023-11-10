ADVERTISEMENT

District panel to recommend compensation for accident victims on national highways

November 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has directed that a district-level committee should be constituted to recommend compensation to the next of kin of the persons who died and to those who suffered injuries in road mishaps on the national highways. 

“The committee is tasked with reviewing the road mishaps on a quarterly basis and recommending the compensation — ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured,” said Mr. Shukla.

The committee consists of the Superintendent of Police, Revenue Divisional Officer, District Medical and Health Officer, Representatives of an NGO and any insurance company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US