District panel to recommend compensation for accident victims on national highways

November 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has directed that a district-level committee should be constituted to recommend compensation to the next of kin of the persons who died and to those who suffered injuries in road mishaps on the national highways. 

“The committee is tasked with reviewing the road mishaps on a quarterly basis and recommending the compensation — ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured,” said Mr. Shukla.

The committee consists of the Superintendent of Police, Revenue Divisional Officer, District Medical and Health Officer, Representatives of an NGO and any insurance company.

