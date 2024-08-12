District-level monitoring units to keep track of all major industrial projects

As part of its efforts to improve the industrial ecosystem, the State government has instructed the Collectors to set up district-level monitoring units to keep track of all major projects and to draw up a comprehensive macro picture of existing and potential big industrial clusters and MSME Parks.

Besides, the Collectors have been told to identify critical connectivity and logistics-related issues to create a conducive atmosphere for businesses, discuss all projects with the stakeholders in the District Industrial and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meetings and give priority to having safety audits done in major industries regularly.

The DIEPCs have been mandated to take stock of projects likely to be ready in the next six months and one year in order to facilitate them through the subsequent stages of their operations. The government has advised the District Collectors to focus on sorting out land-related issues and to conduct a special drive for completing the mutation and alienation procedures.

At the State-level, the A.P. Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) was told to promptly pay compensations and handle court cases properly. Also, APIIC, which has about 40,000 acres of land in its possession, has been told to have specific plans for laying approach roads to industrial units (whether government or private) to ensure the Ease of Logistics.

Renewed thrust has been laid on expediting the seaport, rail and road infrastructure projects and the government has duly prioritised the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises keeping in view their significant contribution to the GSDP.

Further, the Industries Department has been exhorted to, apart from depending on government finances, explore the possibilities of having PPP projects, wherein the private companies bring in substantial equity.

Retaining the State’s leadership in Ease of Doing Business and reducing the less talked-about Cost of Doing Business also top the government’s agenda as it looks to attract investments.