District Industrial Centres facing staff crunch in Andhra Pradesh, says FAPI president

‘New entrepreneurs were forced to move from pillar to post to get guidance, licences and permissions’

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
November 08, 2022 18:31 IST

FAPI president B.V. Ramarao.

The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Industries (FAPI) State president B.V. Ramarao on Tuesday urged the State government to strengthen District Industrial Centres(DICs) with adequate number of officials and staff to guide the young entrepreneurs who wanted to start small and medium scale industries.

Speaking to the media here, he said that many DICs were unable to provide information and training for new entrepreneurs who were forced to move from pillar to post to get guidance, licences and permissions.

“The government’s initial support is needed to enhance the morale of the entrepreneurs. Then only they would be able to ground their units. Banks will also okay their loan proposals when the governments provides all licences under single window system. With the creation of many new districts, the existing staff have been transferred to new places. So staff crunch is there in all the DICs. It needs to be addressed immediately,” said Mr. Rama Rao. He said that he had met the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Collectors to explain the requirements of industrialists and sought their support for the development of the region.

