District in-charge Ministers shuffled

The government, in a GO issued on Sunday, shuffled the district in-charge Ministers within three months of nominating them.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) would now be in-charge Minister for Srikaluam district and Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao for Vizianagaram.

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu would replace Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana in Visakhapatnam district. I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) would be the new in-charge for West Godavari.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy would be in- charge for Krishna and Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju would look after Guntur district.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy would replace Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar in Prakasam. Similarly, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy would be the new in-charge Minister for Nellore. Mr. Anil Kumar would replace Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Kurnool. Education Minister A. Suresh would be in-charge Minister for Kadapa district. Mr. Satyanarayana would look after Anantapur.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy would continue to be in-charge Minister for Chittoor district.