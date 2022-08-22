District Hydrology Data Centre opened in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday inaugurated the District Data Centre funded under the National Hydrology Project here. The data centre was built with ₹2.15 crore and records the groundwater parameters and groundwater table.
Former Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other officials were present.
