District gets first village secretariat

Collector inaugurates it in Chodavaram

The first village secretariat building in the district was inaugurated by Collector V. Vinay Chand in the presence of Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi and Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri at Jannavaram village of Chodavaram mandal in the district on Friday.

The Collector participated in a series of development programmes along with the MP and MLA in Chodavaram. He also inspected the Zilla Parishad High School at Lakshmipuram and tasted the midday meal, and participated in the inauguration of the panchayat building at Simhadripuram and in gram sabhas.

He said that the village secretariat was established to provide government services at the village-level and to solve the problems of villagers at the local-level. There were around 10,000 families, living in each mandal of the district. The poor people of the villages have to travel all the way to the mandal and district headquarters to get their works done and to avail of the benefits under various government schemes.

The list of the beneficiaries, selected under various schemes, would be displayed at the secretariats. Those who do not find their names, for any reason, can submit the necessary documents and get their names included, if they were eligible for it. The Collector said that a dhobi ghat would be constructed and a school would be established at Jannavaram village. He said the Chodavaram sugar factory would also see good days.

The Chodavaram MLA spoke about the welfare schemes introduced by the YSR Congress government and thanked the Collector for allocating ₹104 crore for drinking water schemes in the constituency.

The Anakapalle MP inaugurated the panchayat building at Simhadripuram and said that a community hall would also be constructed in the village.