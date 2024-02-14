District Education Officers told to ensure regular conduct of TOEFL classes in A.P. govt. schools

February 14, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash has directed government school authorities across the State to ensure daily conduct of TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) classes.

In a statement, Mr. Praveen Prakash said this is imperative in view of the joint assessment (readiness certification) by the Princeton-based Education Testing Services (ETS) and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes III to V, scheduled on April 10, and for students of Classes VI to IX on April 12.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said the collaboration marks a significant milestone. “This is perhaps the first time worldwide that the ETS and a State government are jointly assessing students’ preparedness for the main exam,” he said.

He said it is crucial to adhere to the well-planned schedule and ensure that TOEFL classes are conducted daily for students of Classes III to IX, with focus on enhancing their listening and speaking skills. The SCERT, he informed, has provided ample audio-visual content to schools, which should sufficiently prepare students for the readiness test.

He said during his visits to the districts, he observed that some schools are not conducting TOEFL classes on a daily basis. “This is an area where zero tolerance is imperative,” he warned, directing the District Education Officers to ensure adherence to the rule. He said the DEOs should establish a monitoring and feedback system and made it clear that they would be held responsible for any violation of rule in their respective areas.