District courts are not subordinate in judiciay, they are just a rank below to High Courts, says Chief Justice of India

December 30, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a remarkable explanation to the well-demarcated division of powers between the district courts and the High Courts, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud observed that the district courts are just a rank below to the High Courts.

Addressing the judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the district courts on the Acharya Nagarjuna University Campus on November 30 (Friday), Justice Chandrachud said, “We must get rid of the colonial mindset of referring and treating the district courts as subordinate in the judiciary, both in hierarchy and practice. Not only are they the backbone of the judiciary, but also the first judicial institution with which a majority of the citizens interact. The Chapter 6 of the Part VI of Indian Constitution is titled subordinate courts. But there is no definition of subordinate for that part. The expression subordinate is used in certain Articles of the Constitution, to mean a rank below.”

He said the administrative control of the High Courts over the district judiciary is to facilitate the separation of powers. “It is in order to ensure that the executive does not have control over the transfers, appointments, posting and disciplinary control over the district judiciary. The Code of Civil Procedure, the Criminal Procedure Code use the expression judge, magistrate and sessions judge. They are not even called judicial officers. They are called judges. Therefore, the subordination part has ingrained in our minds. The word subordinate refers to the stages in an appellate process. It is not reflective of the culture of subordination of district judiciary. It reflects the administrative control of the High Courts over the district judiciary,” explained Justice Chandrachud.

Explaining the meaning of the subordinate courts, Justice Chandrachud said, “I think it is time we changed our mindsets. It is only then that we will really be thinking in terms of modern judiciary.”

Welcoming the increased participation of women in the judicial system, the Chief Justice of India encouraged the young girls to pursue legal education.

Truth versus false

Referring to the ‘battle between truth versus false’, Justice Chandrachud said the battle in a court is not always between justice and injustice. “Rather, it is a battle between two rights. Both the sides are right in their own way. When you (Judges) have to decide cases, you have to decide when there is a conflict between right and right. Sometimes, there is a contrast between wrong and wrong. Then you decide, where in this kind of conflict, that is the balance of justice lies”.

The CJI said, “It is easy for us to say, I am different from someone else. But, how superficial is that? Are we truly different from each other? Do we not share the same concern of good education and social stability for a secured future for our families. If these are common concerns which individuals in social structure share, then it is not important for us as Judges to focus on differences as much as to focus on unity, which binds us to a profession. And that is what I really appeal to you.”