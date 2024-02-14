GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District Collectors pay tributes to former CM Sanjeeviah’s contribution

February 14, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

District Collectors S. Dilli Rao (NTR) and P. Rajababu (Krishna), on Wednesday, paid tributes to Andhra Pradesh’s second Chief Minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on his birth anniversary at their respective Collectorates in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam.

The officials hailed him as the first Dalit Chief Minister, who honed different roles in the Cabinet Ministry and occupied the position at the age of 38.

Meanwhile, at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Chief Engineer M. Prabhakar said it was Mr. Sanjeevaiah who laid the foundation for the VMC building in 1961.

