District Collector inspects Jeedipalli reservoir in Anantapur

He emphasises inspection of the water release process for the HLC and HNSS schemes in July and August, with the onset of the rainy season

Published - June 07, 2024 07:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V. Vinod Kumar inspecting the Jeedipalli reservoir in Anantapur district on Friday.

Collector V. Vinod Kumar inspecting the Jeedipalli reservoir in Anantapur district on Friday.

District Collector, V. Vinod Kumar, on Friday, inspected the Jeedipalli reservoir in Beluguppa mandal. This reservoir is crucial to the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) system.

During the inspection, Revenue Divisional Officer (Kalyanadurgam), Rani Sushmita, HNSS Superintending Engineer, Deshe Naik, and other officials accompanied Mr. Kumar, providing updates on the project proposals and action plans underway.

The Collector instructed the field staff to clear the weeds along the reservoir bund. He mentioned that proposals had been submitted to the government requesting an R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) package for individuals who lost their lands and houses due to the reservoir. He also emphasised inspecting the water release process for the HLC and HNSS schemes in July and August, with the onset of the rainy season.

Mr. Kumar highlighted that the reservoir currently holds 0.3 TMC of water, with 150 cusecs in current use for local purposes. He highlighted the heavy rainfall the district received in May, which is likely to continue through June and July. Detailed inquiries were made about the reservoir’s inflow and outflow, and senior engineers of the HNSS project were instructed to remain vigilant regarding the same during water release downstream. The Collector also assessed the bund alignment, water regulators, and pump houses.

