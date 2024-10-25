Distribution of three free LPG cylinders to start from Deepavali in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh is set to launch distribution of three free LPG cylinders annually to eligible households this Deepavali. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has announced that the government has completed preparations for this programme, aimed at easing financial strain for families across the State.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here on Friday (October 25, 2024), the Minister said that the scheme would begin on October 29, allowing beneficiaries to book their first gas cylinder, with deliveries starting on October 31. Beneficiaries need to meet basic eligibility requirements, including possessing an LPG connection, a white ration card, and Aadhaar linkage.

The initiative, covering 1.47 crore ration cardholders, was expected to cost the government approximately ₹2,684.75 crore annually.

The government arranged an advance payment of ₹894.92 crore to oil companies to ensure its smooth implementation. The subsidy payments would be directly credited to recipients’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the delivery of a cylinder.

Each family could claim the free cylinders over three periods, four months ending on March 31, July 31, and November 30. Beneficiaries could contact the toll-free number 1967 for assistance or complaints.

The Minister said that the government was working to control inflation on essential items like pulses and edible oils, by distributing key staples through over 2,300 outlets Statewide.

