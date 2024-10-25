GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of three free LPG cylinders to start from Deepavali in A.P.

Bookings will begin on Oct. 29, subsidy payments will be directly credited to recipients’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the delivery of a cylinder, says Nadendla Manohar

Published - October 25, 2024 06:35 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh is set to launch distribution of three free LPG cylinders annually to eligible households this Deepavali. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has announced that the government has completed preparations for this programme, aimed at easing financial strain for families across the State.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here on Friday (October 25, 2024), the Minister said that the scheme would begin on October 29, allowing beneficiaries to book their first gas cylinder, with deliveries starting on October 31. Beneficiaries need to meet basic eligibility requirements, including possessing an LPG connection, a white ration card, and Aadhaar linkage.

The initiative, covering 1.47 crore ration cardholders, was expected to cost the government approximately ₹2,684.75 crore annually.

The government arranged an advance payment of ₹894.92 crore to oil companies to ensure its smooth implementation. The subsidy payments would be directly credited to recipients’ bank accounts within 48 hours of the delivery of a cylinder.

Each family could claim the free cylinders over three periods, four months ending on March 31, July 31, and November 30. Beneficiaries could contact the toll-free number 1967 for assistance or complaints.

The Minister said that the government was working to control inflation on essential items like pulses and edible oils, by distributing key staples through over 2,300 outlets Statewide.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / welfare / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.