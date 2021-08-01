Distribution of social security pensions underway in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2021 11:29 IST

By 8 a.m., volunteers had distributed pension amount of ₹732.88 crore to beneficiaries.

The distribution of social security pensions began in the State on August 1.

At dawn, the volunteers knocked at the doors of beneficiaries to hand over the pension amount. By 8 a.m., the volunteers had distributed 51.22% of the pension, amounting to ₹732.88 crore.

The government released a total of ₹1455.87 crore for distribution of different social security pensions. As many as 60.50 lakh beneficiaries will receive the pensions this month.

Advertising

Advertising

The government is also implementing an Artificial Intelligence-based Real Time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) for the authentication of pensioners. If both systems — biometric and RBIS — fail to recognise the beneficiary, the authorised biometric of the pensioner’s family members would be considered.

The social security pensions are being given for old age persons, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, ART (PLHIV) persons , traditional cobblers, disabled persons, transgender persons and dappu artists.