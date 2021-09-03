Distribution of micro irrigation equipment from October 1

‘Preference to farmers who have not cultivated paddy under borewells’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said the government will distribute micro irrigation equipment such as drip and sprinklers to the beneficiaries from October 1.

In a review meeting with the horticulture and agriculture officials on Thursday, Mr. Kannababu said the government decided to give preference to the farmers who did not cultivate paddy under borewells. Also, preference would be given to the farmers who did not avail themselves of similar benefits in the past.

“The government has spent about ₹83,000 crore on the farming community even during the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Minister said.

Mr. Kannababu reviewed the registration, control and development of nurseries in detail. Also, centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by the Horticulture Department were reviewed threadbare.

The Minister asked the officials to prepare plans to extend infrastructure facilities to the horticulture staff working in the districts. He wanted the officials to impart training to the horticulture assistants recruited recently.

Training

“Imparting training to the farmers under Dr. YSR Thotabadi is necessary,” he observed.

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malkondaiah, Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar, and APMIP Project Officer Harinatha Reddy were present.