Distribution of housesite pattas on April 14

The government has postponed the programme to distribute house site pattas for 26.6 lakh poor people in the State to April 14, coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanthi.

The government planned to launch the programme on Ugadi on March 25. The government decided to postpone the programme as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took this decision at a review meeting on Friday.

Seeking the details and progress in identification and plotting of land for distribution of the pattas, Mr. Jagan asked the officials to ensure that social distancing was maintained while showing sites to the beneficiaries. The lottery system should be completed to allocate the plots to beneficiaries and their photo should be captured at the site and geo-tagged.

A few people were trying to politicise the event and were creating hurdles by filing cases in court. The government arguments should be strong and effective, he said.