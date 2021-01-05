Distribution of house sites to be extended till Jan. 20: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking in a video conference with Collectors, SPs and senior officials on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

05 January 2021 23:09 IST

‘Names of Collectors will be remembered for years to come’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the distribution of house sites would be extended till January 20.

During the weekly Spandana grievance redressal programme, the Chief Minister said that distribution of house sites was going on at a satisfactory pace, and till now, 39% of the target has been achieved. Out of 17,000 YSR Jagananna colonies, distribution of house sites has been completed in 9,668 colonies.

“I am asking Collectors to focus on pending cases and complete the entire process of allotment of sites in a transparent manner. Every beneficiary should get a house site within 90 days of filing an application. Ration cards should be given in 10 days, pension in 10 days and Aarogyasri benefits in 20 days. I am confident that the names of Collectors would be remembered by the beneficiaries for years to come once these massive house site distribution programmes come to an end,” Mr. Jagan said.

Stating that basic amenities are being provided at the layouts, the Chief Minister said that other social infrastructure, like schools, Anganwadi centres, parks, village/ward secretariats, and village clinics should be established in the layouts. He also stressed on the need to complete all the works in the layout within the stipulated time.

“I don’t want the colonies to resemble slums, and care should be taken to elevate roads. Innovative methods should be used in erecting electric poles and ensure that our signature is imprinted on the colonies. Even the bus stops should be designed in a high-end manner and tree plantation should be done in a systematic manner. Collectors should also focus on putting in place UGD schemes,” said the Chief Minister. He also asked Collectors to complete the process of procuring materials for construction of houses before the end of January.

Mr. Jagan also asked Collectors to ensure that all the works are entrusted to a single agency so that the works could be expedited.

Nadu-Nedu scheme

On the Nadu-Nedu scheme, Mr. Jagan said that he wants to see all the works related to revamping of schools and other buildings to be completed before the end of February. “The Joint Collectors should coordinate with the AP Education Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation in this regard,” he said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development P. Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Higher Education A. Suresh, Minister for Housing Ch. Ranganatha Raju, Principal Adviser Neelam Sawhney, and CCLA N.K. Prasad were present.