‘Distribution of house sites rings in the festive cheer’

31 December 2020 23:34 IST

Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Thursday said the unprecedented scale of distribution of house sites in the State ringed in the festive cheer in the new year.

The Home Minister was addressing a public meeting at Budampadu after distributing house site pattas at a layout.

Stating that the massive exercise was being taken up at a cost of ₹74,000 crore to benefit 30.75 lakh beneficiaries, the Minister said that colonies would come up with all amenities, including community halls, hospital, bus shelter, school and library.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra, had witnessed the struggle of the people to own a house. So, he came up with the project that will ensure a house for every eligible beneficiary within three years. The pattas are being given to women, whose joy knows no bounds now,” she said.

‘Year of welfare’

Chief Whip and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said the year 2020 would be remembered as the year of welfare and development. The YSRCP government had fulfilled 85% of the poll promises in 18 months of coming to power.

MLA Md. Mustafa, Madya Vimochana Committee chairman V. Lakshman Reddy, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha, RDO Bhaskar Reddy, Additional Commissioner P. Niranjan Reddy, and others were present.